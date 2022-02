DarioHealth Corp is a digital health company. It is engaged in the development and commercialization of patented and proprietary technology that provides consumers with laboratory-testing capabilities using smartphones and other mobile devices. The company's product, Dario Blood sugar monitor is a mobile, real-time, cloud-based, diabetes management solution based on a multi-featured software application combined with a blood glucose monitoring device. The group operates internationally and derives revenues from the sale of its Dario smart meter and related device-specific disposables test strip cartridges and lancets. The company generates the majority of the revenue by sales of its product.