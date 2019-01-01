QQQ
Range
4.47 - 4.47
Vol / Avg.
6K/24.1K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.22 - 17.2
Mkt Cap
115.2M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
4.47
P/E
-
EPS
-0.23
Shares
25.8M
Outstanding
LAVA Therapeutics NV is a biotechnology company. It is focused on transforming cancer treatment by developing a platform of novel bispecific antibodies designed to selectively induce gamma-delta T cell-mediated immunity against tumor cells.

LAVA Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LVTX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LAVA Therapeutics's (LVTX) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for LAVA Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) stock?

A

The latest price target for LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LVTX) was reported by SVB Leerink on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting LVTX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 347.43% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX)?

A

The stock price for LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ: LVTX) is $4.47 last updated Today at 2:30:04 PM.

Q

Does LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for LAVA Therapeutics.

Q

When is LAVA Therapeutics (NASDAQ:LVTX) reporting earnings?

A

LAVA Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LAVA Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does LAVA Therapeutics (LVTX) operate in?

A

LAVA Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.