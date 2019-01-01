QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Inventiva SA is a France-based biopharmaceutical company specialized in developing drugs that impact on nuclear receptors, transcription factors and epigenetic modulation. The company is focused on developing its product candidate, lanifibranor, for the treatment of patients with non-alcoholic steatohepatitis, or NASH, a disease for which there are currently no approved therapies. The company is also involved in developing a portfolio of pre-clinical therapy programs. It operates in the segment of Service delivery and clinical stage research, notably into therapies in the areas of oncology, fibrosis and rare diseases. All the company's operations are located in France. The majority of the group's revenue is derived from its research partnerships with AbbVie and BI.

Inventiva Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Inventiva (IVA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Inventiva's (IVA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Inventiva (IVA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on November 22, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting IVA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 247.68% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Inventiva (IVA)?

A

The stock price for Inventiva (NASDAQ: IVA) is $12.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 16:24:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Inventiva (IVA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Inventiva.

Q

When is Inventiva (NASDAQ:IVA) reporting earnings?

A

Inventiva’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 7, 2022.

Q

Is Inventiva (IVA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Inventiva.

Q

What sector and industry does Inventiva (IVA) operate in?

A

Inventiva is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.