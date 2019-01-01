|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.030
|REV
|26.674M
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.280
|REV
|22.966M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBX) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Third Coast Bancshares’s space includes: Capital Bancorp (NASDAQ:CBNK), Peoples Financial Servs (NASDAQ:PFIS), ACNB (NASDAQ:ACNB), Bankwell Finl Gr (NASDAQ:BWFG) and Primis Finl (NASDAQ:FRST).
The latest price target for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBX) was reported by Stephens & Co. on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting TCBX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.97% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBX) is $22.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Third Coast Bancshares.
Third Coast Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Third Coast Bancshares.
Third Coast Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.