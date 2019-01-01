QQQ
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Third Coast Bancshares Inc is a bank holding company operating primarily in the Greater Houston, Dallas-Fort Worth, and Austin-San Antonio markets through its wholly owned subsidiary.

Earnings

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.030
REV26.674M
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.280
REV22.966M

Analyst Ratings

Third Coast Bancshares Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBX) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Third Coast Bancshares's (TCBX) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) stock?

A

The latest price target for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBX) was reported by Stephens & Co. on December 6, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting TCBX to rise to within 12 months (a possible 41.97% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX)?

A

The stock price for Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ: TCBX) is $22.54 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Third Coast Bancshares.

Q

When is Third Coast Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBX) reporting earnings?

A

Third Coast Bancshares’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Third Coast Bancshares.

Q

What sector and industry does Third Coast Bancshares (TCBX) operate in?

A

Third Coast Bancshares is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.