Sector: Materials.Industry: Metals & Mining
Coeur Mining Inc is a metals producer focused on mining precious minerals in the Americas. It is involved in the discovery and mining of gold and silver and generates the vast majority of revenue from the sale of these precious metals. The operating mines of the company are palmarejo, Rochester, Wharf, and Kensington. Its projects are located in the United States, Canada and Mexico, and North America.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.030-0.050 -0.0800
REV208.850M207.884M-966.000K

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Coeur Mining Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coeur Mining (CDE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Coeur Mining's (CDE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Coeur Mining (CDE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) was reported by Noble Capital Markets on January 31, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 5.25 expecting CDE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 24.56% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Coeur Mining (CDE)?

A

The stock price for Coeur Mining (NYSE: CDE) is $4.215 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Coeur Mining (CDE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Coeur Mining.

Q

When is Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE) reporting earnings?

A

Coeur Mining’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Coeur Mining (CDE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coeur Mining.

Q

What sector and industry does Coeur Mining (CDE) operate in?

A

Coeur Mining is in the Materials sector and Metals & Mining industry. They are listed on the NYSE.