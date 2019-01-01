Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are primarily sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. The neurovascular product category contributes to the majority of revenue. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for the neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.