|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.220
|0.100
|-0.1200
|REV
|194.300M
|204.011M
|9.711M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Penumbra’s space includes: Steris (NYSE:STE), Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI), Envista Holdings (NYSE:NVST), Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) and Smith & Nephew (NYSE:SNN).
The latest price target for Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) was reported by Citigroup on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 280.00 expecting PEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.62% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) is $216.01 last updated Today at 8:59:52 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for Penumbra.
Penumbra’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Penumbra.
Penumbra is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.