Range
196.41 - 216.44
Vol / Avg.
305.5K/185.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
193.62 - 312.16
Mkt Cap
8.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
196.41
P/E
1457.5
EPS
-0.66
Shares
37.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Penumbra Inc develops and manufactures medical devices for the neurovascular and peripheral vascular markets. Its products are primarily sold to hospitals and are developed for use by specialist physicians. The neurovascular product category contributes to the majority of revenue. Within the neurovascular business, the firm offers products for the neurovascular access, ischemic stroke, neurovascular embolization, and neurosurgical tool markets. In the peripheral vascular business, the firm sells devices related to peripheral embolization and peripheral thrombectomy. Penumbra generates the majority of its revenue in the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.2200.100 -0.1200
REV194.300M204.011M9.711M

Penumbra Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Penumbra (PEN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Penumbra's (PEN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Penumbra (PEN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) was reported by Citigroup on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 280.00 expecting PEN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 29.62% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Penumbra (PEN)?

A

The stock price for Penumbra (NYSE: PEN) is $216.01 last updated Today at 8:59:52 PM.

Q

Does Penumbra (PEN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Penumbra.

Q

When is Penumbra (NYSE:PEN) reporting earnings?

A

Penumbra’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is Penumbra (PEN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Penumbra.

Q

What sector and industry does Penumbra (PEN) operate in?

A

Penumbra is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.