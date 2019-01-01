QQQ
Range
46.13 - 50.75
Vol / Avg.
74.8K/88.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
33.09 - 62.79
Mkt Cap
699.7M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
46.9
P/E
6.3
EPS
1.5
Shares
13.9M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
OneWater Marine Inc is a recreational boat retailer in the United States. Its dealer groups are located throughout the Southeast, Gulf Coast, Mid-Atlantic, and Northeast. The company's revenue profile is comprised of new boat sales, pre-owned boat sales, finance and insurance products, repair and maintenance services, and parts and accessories.

Earnings

see more
Q2 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.0901.450 0.3600
REV249.520M336.272M86.752M

OneWater Marine Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy OneWater Marine (ONEW) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are OneWater Marine's (ONEW) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for OneWater Marine (ONEW) stock?

A

The latest price target for OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW) was reported by Raymond James on February 4, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 72.00 expecting ONEW to rise to within 12 months (a possible 42.55% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for OneWater Marine (ONEW)?

A

The stock price for OneWater Marine (NASDAQ: ONEW) is $50.51 last updated Today at 9:00:02 PM.

Q

Does OneWater Marine (ONEW) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $1.80 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on July 19, 2021 to stockholders of record on June 25, 2021.

Q

When is OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) reporting earnings?

A

OneWater Marine’s $Q2 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is OneWater Marine (ONEW) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for OneWater Marine.

Q

What sector and industry does OneWater Marine (ONEW) operate in?

A

OneWater Marine is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.