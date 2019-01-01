Cue Biopharma Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is developing a novel and proprietary class of biologics drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a broad range of cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The other products under pipeline are CUE-102, CUE-103, CUE-400, and CUE-401.