QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
19.51 - 19.97
Vol / Avg.
1.9M/12.6M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
18.32 - 83.45
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19.64
P/E
-
EPS
-0.22
Shares
102.6M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 18 hours ago
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 16, 2022, 7:40AM
Benzinga - Sponsored
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 4:10PM
Benzinga - Feb 11, 2022, 3:47PM
Benzinga - Feb 9, 2022, 8:28AM
Benzinga - Feb 7, 2022, 7:43AM
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 4:30PM
load more
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Marathon Digital Holdings Inc focuses on mining digital assets. It owns crypto-currency mining machines and a data center to mine digital assets. The company operates in the Digital Currency Blockchain segment and its crypto-currency machines are located in Canada.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-15
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Marathon Digital Holdings Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Marathon Digital Holdings's (MARA) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) was reported by Jefferies on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 51.00 expecting MARA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 147.02% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA)?

A

The stock price for Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ: MARA) is $20.6464 last updated Today at 2:40:02 PM.

Q

Does Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Marathon Digital Holdings.

Q

When is Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) reporting earnings?

A

Marathon Digital Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Marathon Digital Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA) operate in?

A

Marathon Digital Holdings is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.