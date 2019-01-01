QQQ
Range
20.74 - 23.28
Vol / Avg.
276.1K/337.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
22.04 - 51.06
Mkt Cap
1.7B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
23.28
P/E
135.24
EPS
-0.18
Shares
81.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Software
Expensify Inc is a cloud-based expense management software platform that helps the smallest to the largest businesses simplify the way they manage money. More than 10 million people use Expensify's free features, which include corporate cards, expense tracking, next-day reimbursement, invoicing, bill pay, and travel booking in one app.

Earnings

Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.580
REV37.447M

Analyst Ratings

Expensify Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Expensify (EXFY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Expensify (NASDAQ: EXFY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Expensify's (EXFY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Expensify (EXFY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Expensify (NASDAQ: EXFY) was reported by B of A Securities on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting EXFY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 102.21% upside). 7 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Expensify (EXFY)?

A

The stock price for Expensify (NASDAQ: EXFY) is $20.77 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Expensify (EXFY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Expensify.

Q

When is Expensify (NASDAQ:EXFY) reporting earnings?

A

Expensify’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Expensify (EXFY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Expensify.

Q

What sector and industry does Expensify (EXFY) operate in?

A

Expensify is in the Information Technology sector and Software industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.