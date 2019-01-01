QQQ
Range
6.31 - 6.31
Vol / Avg.
0.5K/38.8K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.34 - 12.19
Mkt Cap
619M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
6.31
P/E
-
EPS
-0.94
Shares
98.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment
Valens Semiconductor Ltd is a provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video, and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. Its Emmy HDBaseT technology is the standard in the professional audio-video market with various Valens' chipsets integrated into several HDBaseT-enabled products. Its Automotive is an enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are on the road in vehicles around the world.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-13
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.060

(EXPECTED) 2022-03-02

REV20.040M

Analyst Ratings

Valens Semiconductor Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Valens Semiconductor (VLN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Valens Semiconductor's (VLN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Valens Semiconductor (VLN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) was reported by Chardan Capital on November 23, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 13.00 expecting VLN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 106.02% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Valens Semiconductor (VLN)?

A

The stock price for Valens Semiconductor (NYSE: VLN) is $6.31 last updated Today at 3:10:37 PM.

Q

Does Valens Semiconductor (VLN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Valens Semiconductor.

Q

When is Valens Semiconductor (NYSE:VLN) reporting earnings?

A

Valens Semiconductor’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 13, 2022.

Q

Is Valens Semiconductor (VLN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Valens Semiconductor.

Q

What sector and industry does Valens Semiconductor (VLN) operate in?

A

Valens Semiconductor is in the Information Technology sector and Semiconductors & Semiconductor Equipment industry. They are listed on the NYSE.