Valens Semiconductor Ltd is a provider of semiconductor products, pushing the boundaries of connectivity by enabling long-reach, high-speed video, and data transmission for the audio-video and automotive industries. Its Emmy HDBaseT technology is the standard in the professional audio-video market with various Valens' chipsets integrated into several HDBaseT-enabled products. Its Automotive is an enabler of the evolution of autonomous driving, providing chipsets that are on the road in vehicles around the world.