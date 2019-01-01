|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Hamilton Beach Brands’s space includes: Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR), Viomi Technology Co (NASDAQ:VIOT), Weber (NYSE:WEBR), Helen Of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) and Traeger (NYSE:COOK).
The latest price target for Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) was reported by Baird on November 14, 2017. The analyst firm set a price target for 29.00 expecting HBB to rise to within 12 months (a possible 84.13% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Hamilton Beach Brands (NYSE: HBB) is $15.75 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:58:41 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next Hamilton Beach Brands (HBB) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-03.
Hamilton Beach Brands’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Hamilton Beach Brands.
Hamilton Beach Brands is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NYSE.