Park Aerospace Corp designs develop and manufactures engineered, advanced composite materials and composite structures and assemblies and low-volume tooling for the aerospace markets and prototype tooling for such structures and assemblies. It only operating business segments is Aerospace. Geographically, the company derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in a company operates its business in Asia and Europe. It offers Advanced Composite Prepregs for Aircraft Structures and Interiors, Sigma Strut and Alpha Strut.