|Q4 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
|REV
|Q3 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|0.090
|REV
|13.864M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Park Aerospace’s space includes: Satellogic (NASDAQ:SATL), Sidus Space (NASDAQ:SIDU), EHang Holdings (NASDAQ:EH), Redwire (NYSE:RDW) and Momentus (NASDAQ:MNTS).
The latest price target for Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) was reported by Needham on July 2, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting PKE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 149.81% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) is $13.21 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022.
Park Aerospace’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Park Aerospace.
Park Aerospace is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.