Range
12.85 - 13.29
Vol / Avg.
134.4K/97K
Div / Yield
0.4/3.06%
52 Wk
12.73 - 16.2
Mkt Cap
270.3M
Payout Ratio
108.11
Open
13.01
P/E
35.32
EPS
0.09
Shares
20.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Aerospace & Defense
Park Aerospace Corp designs develop and manufactures engineered, advanced composite materials and composite structures and assemblies and low-volume tooling for the aerospace markets and prototype tooling for such structures and assemblies. It only operating business segments is Aerospace. Geographically, the company derives a majority of revenue from North America and also has a presence in a company operates its business in Asia and Europe. It offers Advanced Composite Prepregs for Aircraft Structures and Interiors, Sigma Strut and Alpha Strut.

Earnings

Q4 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q3 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.090
REV13.864M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Park Aerospace Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Park Aerospace (PKE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Park Aerospace's (PKE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Park Aerospace (PKE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) was reported by Needham on July 2, 2014. The analyst firm set a price target for 33.00 expecting PKE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 149.81% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Park Aerospace (PKE)?

A

The stock price for Park Aerospace (NYSE: PKE) is $13.21 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 20:59:53 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Park Aerospace (PKE) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.10 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on February 3, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 3, 2022.

Q

When is Park Aerospace (NYSE:PKE) reporting earnings?

A

Park Aerospace’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Park Aerospace (PKE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Park Aerospace.

Q

What sector and industry does Park Aerospace (PKE) operate in?

A

Park Aerospace is in the Industrials sector and Aerospace & Defense industry. They are listed on the NYSE.