Sector: Financials. Industry: Capital Markets
Founded in 2012, Coinbase is the leading cryptocurrency exchange platform in the United States. The company intends to be the safe and regulation-compliant point of entry for retail investors and institutions into the cryptocurrency economy. Users can establish an account directly with the firm, instead of using an intermediary, and many choose to allow Coinbase to act as a custodian for their cryptocurrency, giving the company breadth beyond that of a traditional financial exchange. While the company still generates the majority of its revenue from transaction fees charged to its retail customers, Coinbase uses internal investment and acquisitions to expand into adjacent businesses, such as prime brokerage, data analytics, and collateralized lending.

Coinbase Global Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Coinbase Global (COIN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Coinbase Global's (COIN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Coinbase Global (COIN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) was reported by JP Morgan on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 345.00 expecting COIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.30% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Coinbase Global (COIN)?

A

The stock price for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) is $173.98 last updated Today at 3:41:20 PM.

Q

Does Coinbase Global (COIN) pay a dividend?

A

The next Coinbase Global (COIN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.

Q

When is Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) reporting earnings?

A

Coinbase Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Coinbase Global (COIN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Coinbase Global.

Q

What sector and industry does Coinbase Global (COIN) operate in?

A

Coinbase Global is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.