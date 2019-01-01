|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Coinbase Global’s space includes: Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ), Open Lending (NASDAQ:LPRO), Tradeweb Markets (NASDAQ:TW), MarketAxess Holdings (NASDAQ:MKTX) and MSCI (NYSE:MSCI).
The latest price target for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) was reported by JP Morgan on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 345.00 expecting COIN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 98.30% upside). 35 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Coinbase Global (NASDAQ: COIN) is $173.98 last updated Today at 3:41:20 PM.
The next Coinbase Global (COIN) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-22.
Coinbase Global’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Coinbase Global.
Coinbase Global is in the Financials sector and Capital Markets industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.