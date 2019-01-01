QuinStreet Inc focuses on serving clients in large, information-intensive industries, where the company has pioneered a broad range of Internet marketing tools. QuintStreet aims to partner with search engine companies by helping build websites with flexible content and offerings that are customizable according to the user base. Its generate revenue by delivering measurable online marketing results to the clients. Its product offerings comprise a full range of performance marketing products: Clicks, Inquiries, Calls, Applications, and Full Customer Acquisitions.