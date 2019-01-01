|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|1.190
|1.350
|0.1600
|REV
|262.720M
|265.940M
|3.220M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Haverty Furniture Cos’s space includes: Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM), Arhaus (NASDAQ:ARHS), Kirkland's (NASDAQ:KIRK), RH (NYSE:RH) and Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY).
The latest price target for Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on October 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting HVT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.60% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) is $27.15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021.
Haverty Furniture Cos’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Haverty Furniture Cos.
Haverty Furniture Cos is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.