Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Specialty Retail
Haverty Furniture Companies Inc is a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories. It provides various products such as Sofa Tables, Sleepers, End Tables, Cocktail Tables, Accent Pieces, Display Cabinets, Wall Decor, Florals and Tress, and other related products. The company operates primarily in the Southern and Midwestern U.S. All its activities are encompassed in its Merchandise division. The company derives the majority of its revenue from its upholstery products and, secondarily, from bedroom furniture.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.1901.350 0.1600
REV262.720M265.940M3.220M

Haverty Furniture Cos Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Haverty Furniture Cos (HVT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Haverty Furniture Cos's (HVT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Haverty Furniture Cos (HVT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) was reported by Sidoti & Co. on October 29, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 36.00 expecting HVT to rise to within 12 months (a possible 32.60% upside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Haverty Furniture Cos (HVT)?

A

The stock price for Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE: HVT) is $27.15 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:55 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Haverty Furniture Cos (HVT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $2.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on December 8, 2021 to stockholders of record on November 19, 2021.

Q

When is Haverty Furniture Cos (NYSE:HVT) reporting earnings?

A

Haverty Furniture Cos’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Haverty Furniture Cos (HVT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Haverty Furniture Cos.

Q

What sector and industry does Haverty Furniture Cos (HVT) operate in?

A

Haverty Furniture Cos is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Specialty Retail industry. They are listed on the NYSE.