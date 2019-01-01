QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
SELLAS Life Sciences Group Inc is a biopharmaceutical company. The company is engaged in the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for a broad range of cancer indications. Its pipeline products are Galinpepimut-S, Nelipepimut-S, GALE-301/-302 and NeuVax.

SELLAS Life Sciences Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (SLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ: SLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are SELLAS Life Sciences Gr's (SLS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (SLS) stock?

A

The latest price target for SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ: SLS) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on July 21, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 18.00 expecting SLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 205.08% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (SLS)?

A

The stock price for SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ: SLS) is $5.9 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (SLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for SELLAS Life Sciences Gr.

Q

When is SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (NASDAQ:SLS) reporting earnings?

A

SELLAS Life Sciences Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (SLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for SELLAS Life Sciences Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does SELLAS Life Sciences Gr (SLS) operate in?

A

SELLAS Life Sciences Gr is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.