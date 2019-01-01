LCI Industries Inc supplies domestically and internationally components for the original equipment manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo. It has two reportable segments the original equipment manufacturers segment and the aftermarket segment. The OEM Segment manufactures or distributes components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products are sold primarily to major manufacturers of RVs such as Thor Industries, Forest River, Winnebago and other RV OEMs, and to manufacturers in adjacent industries.