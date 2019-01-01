|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.750
|3.220
|0.4700
|REV
|1.110B
|1.213B
|103.000M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of LCI Indus (NYSE: LCII) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in LCI Indus’s space includes: Solid Power (NASDAQ:SLDP), Gentherm (NASDAQ:THRM), Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX), Garrett Motion (NASDAQ:GTX) and Autoliv (NYSE:ALV).
The latest price target for LCI Indus (NYSE: LCII) was reported by Truist Securities on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 170.00 expecting LCII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.67% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for LCI Indus (NYSE: LCII) is $116.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
The next LCI Indus (LCII) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.
LCI Indus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for LCI Indus.
LCI Indus is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.