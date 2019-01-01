QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/177.2K
Div / Yield
3.6/3.09%
52 Wk
113.48 - 163.33
Mkt Cap
2.9B
Payout Ratio
30.48
Open
-
P/E
10.31
EPS
3.26
Shares
25.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 10, 2022, 7:19AM
Benzinga - Nov 2, 2021, 7:23AM
Benzinga - Aug 4, 2021, 8:46AM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 2:34PM
Benzinga - Aug 3, 2021, 7:17AM
Benzinga - Jul 15, 2021, 7:28AM
Benzinga - May 4, 2021, 7:10AM
Benzinga - Apr 30, 2021, 7:01AM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 3:18PM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 3:06PM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 3:03PM
Benzinga - Apr 14, 2021, 2:29PM
Benzinga - Apr 13, 2021, 2:15PM
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
LCI Industries Inc supplies domestically and internationally components for the original equipment manufacturers of recreational vehicles and adjacent industries including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo. It has two reportable segments the original equipment manufacturers segment and the aftermarket segment. The OEM Segment manufactures or distributes components for the OEMs of RVs and adjacent industries, including buses; trailers used to haul boats, livestock, equipment and other cargo; trucks; pontoon boats; trains; manufactured homes; and modular housing. Its products are sold primarily to major manufacturers of RVs such as Thor Industries, Forest River, Winnebago and other RV OEMs, and to manufacturers in adjacent industries.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-03
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS2.7503.220 0.4700
REV1.110B1.213B103.000M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

LCI Indus Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy LCI Indus (LCII) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of LCI Indus (NYSE: LCII) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are LCI Indus's (LCII) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for LCI Indus (LCII) stock?

A

The latest price target for LCI Indus (NYSE: LCII) was reported by Truist Securities on July 15, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 170.00 expecting LCII to rise to within 12 months (a possible 45.67% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for LCI Indus (LCII)?

A

The stock price for LCI Indus (NYSE: LCII) is $116.7 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:59:58 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does LCI Indus (LCII) pay a dividend?

A

The next LCI Indus (LCII) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-10.

Q

When is LCI Indus (NYSE:LCII) reporting earnings?

A

LCI Indus’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 3, 2022.

Q

Is LCI Indus (LCII) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for LCI Indus.

Q

What sector and industry does LCI Indus (LCII) operate in?

A

LCI Indus is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.