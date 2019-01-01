QQQ
Range
116.43 - 122.68
Vol / Avg.
323.2K/173.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
117.59 - 190.29
Mkt Cap
4.9B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
122.68
P/E
32.33
EPS
1.04
Shares
42.1M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Fox Factory Holding Corp is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of performance-defining products and systems used primarily on bikes, Side-by-Sides, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, ATVs, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. Its business operates under the FOX, FOX RACING SHOX, and RACE FACE brands. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North Americas and also has a presence in Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS1.050

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV330.390M

Analyst Ratings

Fox Factory Holding Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ: FOXF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Fox Factory Holding's (FOXF) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) stock?

A

The latest price target for Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ: FOXF) was reported by Stifel on April 30, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 159.00 expecting FOXF to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.99% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Fox Factory Holding (FOXF)?

A

The stock price for Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ: FOXF) is $116.92 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Fox Factory Holding.

Q

When is Fox Factory Holding (NASDAQ:FOXF) reporting earnings?

A

Fox Factory Holding’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Fox Factory Holding.

Q

What sector and industry does Fox Factory Holding (FOXF) operate in?

A

Fox Factory Holding is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.