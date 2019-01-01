Fox Factory Holding Corp is a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of performance-defining products and systems used primarily on bikes, Side-by-Sides, on-road vehicles with and without off-road capabilities, off-road vehicles and trucks, ATVs, snowmobiles, specialty vehicles and applications, motorcycles, and commercial trucks. Its business operates under the FOX, FOX RACING SHOX, and RACE FACE brands. Geographically, it derives a majority of revenue from North Americas and also has a presence in Asia, Europe, and the Rest of the World.