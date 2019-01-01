ClearOne Inc is a communications solutions company, which is engaged in designing, developing, and selling conferencing, collaboration, streaming, and digital signage solutions for audio, video, and visual communication. It sells its commercial products to end-users primarily through a network of independent distributors, who in turn sells its products to dealers, systems integrators, and other resellers. Its products include professional audio, network media streaming, and professional microphones. Geographically the firm has its business presence across the US and international market.