Range
5.33 - 6.21
Vol / Avg.
1.5M/2.2M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
5.58 - 40.81
Mkt Cap
409.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
5.46
P/E
1.06
EPS
0.03
Shares
66.5M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Household Durables
Purple Innovation Inc is a comfort innovation company. The company designs, manufactures and sells a range of comfort technology offerings, including mattresses, a pillow, cushions, sheets, bed platforms, and other products. It sells its products through online channels, traditional wholesale partners and third-party online retailers.

Purple Innovation Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Purple Innovation (PRPL) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Purple Innovation's (PRPL) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Purple Innovation (PRPL) stock?

A

The latest price target for Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) was reported by Wedbush on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting PRPL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.34% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Purple Innovation (PRPL)?

A

The stock price for Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) is $6.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Purple Innovation (PRPL) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Purple Innovation.

Q

When is Purple Innovation (NASDAQ:PRPL) reporting earnings?

A

Purple Innovation’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.

Q

Is Purple Innovation (PRPL) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Purple Innovation.

Q

What sector and industry does Purple Innovation (PRPL) operate in?

A

Purple Innovation is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.