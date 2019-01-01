|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Purple Innovation’s space includes: Flexsteel Industries (NASDAQ:FLXS), Dixie Group (NASDAQ:DXYN), Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG), Live Ventures (NASDAQ:LIVE) and Mohawk Industries (NYSE:MHK).
The latest price target for Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) was reported by Wedbush on December 14, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting PRPL to rise to within 12 months (a possible 62.34% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Purple Innovation (NASDAQ: PRPL) is $6.16 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Purple Innovation.
Purple Innovation’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 16, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Purple Innovation.
Purple Innovation is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Household Durables industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.