Immunome Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the discovery and development of novel antibody-based drugs. The company's proprietary discovery platform identifies novel therapeutic antibodies and their targets by leveraging highly educated components of the immune system, memory B cells, from patients who have learned to fight off their disease. It is developing treatments for treating cancer and other infectious diseases.

Immunome Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Immunome (IMNM) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Immunome (NASDAQ: IMNM) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Immunome's (IMNM) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Immunome.

Q

What is the target price for Immunome (IMNM) stock?

A

The latest price target for Immunome (NASDAQ: IMNM) was reported by Cantor Fitzgerald on October 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting IMNM to rise to within 12 months (a possible 475.66% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Immunome (IMNM)?

A

The stock price for Immunome (NASDAQ: IMNM) is $6.08 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Immunome (IMNM) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Immunome.

Q

When is Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM) reporting earnings?

A

Immunome’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 11, 2022.

Q

Is Immunome (IMNM) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Immunome.

Q

What sector and industry does Immunome (IMNM) operate in?

A

Immunome is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.