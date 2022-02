Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company engaged in the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs and improves the lives of patients. Its commercial portfolio comprises two products, HETLIOZ for the treatment of Non-24-Hour Sleep-Wake Disorder (Non-24) and nighttime sleep disturbances in Smith-Magenis Syndrome (SMS) and Fanapt for the treatment of schizophrenia. Its other products include Tradipitant (VLY-686), VTR-297, and VQW-765.