Range
115.89 - 125.75
Vol / Avg.
5.3M/2.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
120.71 - 307.75
Mkt Cap
14.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
123.3
P/E
35.69
EPS
0.71
Shares
126.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Internet & Direct Marketing Retail
Etsy operates a top-10 e-commerce marketplace platform in the U.S. and the U.K., with sizable operations in France, Germany, Australia, and Canada. The firm dominates an interesting niche, connecting buyers and sellers through its online market to exchange vintage and craft goods. With $10.3 billion in 2020 gross merchandise volume, the firm has cemented itself as one of the largest players in a quickly growing space, generating revenue from listing fees, commissions on sold items, advertising services, payment processing, and shipping labels. As of the third quarter of 2021, the firm connected more than 96 million buyers and more than 7.5 million sellers on its marketplace properties: Etsy, Reverb (musical equipment), Elo7 (crafts in Brazil), and Depop (clothing resale).

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022 Earnings Estimates
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021 Earnings
EPS0.790

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV685.450M

Etsy Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Etsy (ETSY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Etsy's (ETSY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Etsy (ETSY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) was reported by Truist Securities on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 230.00 expecting ETSY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 97.41% upside). 33 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Etsy (ETSY)?

A

The stock price for Etsy (NASDAQ: ETSY) is $116.51 last updated Today at 9:00:03 PM.

Q

Does Etsy (ETSY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Etsy.

Q

When is Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) reporting earnings?

A

Etsy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Etsy (ETSY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Etsy.

Q

What sector and industry does Etsy (ETSY) operate in?

A

Etsy is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Internet & Direct Marketing Retail industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.