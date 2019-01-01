QQQ
Range
6.72 - 7.67
Vol / Avg.
1.2M/244.3K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
7.61 - 13.55
Mkt Cap
328.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.5
P/E
90.89
EPS
0.1
Shares
45.7M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
Noodles & Co is a restaurant concept offering lunch and dinner within the fast-casual segment of the restaurant industry. The company's menu includes a variety of cooked-to-order dishes, including noodles and pasta, soups, salads and appetizers. The company also provides dining, pick-up and delivery services.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-28
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.080-0.050 -0.1300
REV121.140M114.800M-6.340M

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Noodles Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Noodles (NDLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Noodles's (NDLS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Noodles (NDLS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) was reported by Stephens & Co. on February 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 12.00 expecting NDLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 67.13% upside). 5 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Noodles (NDLS)?

A

The stock price for Noodles (NASDAQ: NDLS) is $7.18 last updated Today at 6:32:14 PM.

Q

Does Noodles (NDLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Noodles.

Q

When is Noodles (NASDAQ:NDLS) reporting earnings?

A

Noodles’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 28, 2022.

Q

Is Noodles (NDLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Noodles.

Q

What sector and industry does Noodles (NDLS) operate in?

A

Noodles is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.