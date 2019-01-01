QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/386.4K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
29.93 - 69.12
Mkt Cap
1.8B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
66.59
EPS
-0.56
Shares
51.4M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Kymera Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company pioneering a transformative new approach to treating previously untreatable diseases. The company is advancing the field of targeted protein degradation, accessing the body's innate protein recycling machinery to degrade dysregulated, disease-causing proteins. Kymera's Pegasus targeted protein degradation platform harnesses the body's natural protein recycling machinery to degrade disease-causing proteins, with a focus on un-drugged nodes in validated pathways currently inaccessible with conventional therapeutics. It is accelerating drug discovery with an unmatched ability to target and degrade intractable proteins and advance new treatment options for patients.

Kymera Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Kymera Therapeutics's (KYMR) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) stock?

A

The latest price target for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) was reported by Wells Fargo on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 62.00 expecting KYMR to rise to within 12 months (a possible 72.41% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR)?

A

The stock price for Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ: KYMR) is $35.96 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Kymera Therapeutics.

Q

When is Kymera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KYMR) reporting earnings?

A

Kymera Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Kymera Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Kymera Therapeutics (KYMR) operate in?

A

Kymera Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.