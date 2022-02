Collegium Pharmaceutical Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing and planning to commercialize abuse-deterrent products that incorporate its patented DETERx platform technology for the treatment of chronic pain and other diseases. The DETERx platform technology is designed to maintain the extended-release and safety profiles of highly abused drugs in the face of various methods including chewing, crushing, and dissolving. Its product portfolio includes Xtampza ER, which is an abuse-deterrent, extended-release, oral formulation of oxycodone; and Nucynta Products, which are extended-release & immediate-release formulations of tapentadol.