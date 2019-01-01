QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
10.5 - 10.69
Vol / Avg.
20K/19.7K
Div / Yield
0.5/4.75%
52 Wk
10.41 - 13.41
Mkt Cap
83.3M
Payout Ratio
45.41
Open
10.62
P/E
9.56
EPS
0
Shares
7.8M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
PIMCO New York Municipal Income Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to seek to provide current income exempt from federal, New York State and New York City income tax. The fund's portfolio of investments consists of investments in different sectors such as education, transportation, healthcare, and others.

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

PIMCO New York Municipal Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy PIMCO New York Municipal (PNF) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE: PNF) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are PIMCO New York Municipal's (PNF) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for PIMCO New York Municipal.

Q

What is the target price for PIMCO New York Municipal (PNF) stock?

A

There is no analysis for PIMCO New York Municipal

Q

Current Stock Price for PIMCO New York Municipal (PNF)?

A

The stock price for PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE: PNF) is $10.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does PIMCO New York Municipal (PNF) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.04 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is PIMCO New York Municipal (NYSE:PNF) reporting earnings?

A

PIMCO New York Municipal does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is PIMCO New York Municipal (PNF) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for PIMCO New York Municipal.

Q

What sector and industry does PIMCO New York Municipal (PNF) operate in?

A

PIMCO New York Municipal is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.