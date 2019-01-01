QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/955.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
0.56 - 2.84
Mkt Cap
118.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
139.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
CASI Pharmaceuticals Inc is a biopharmaceutical company that focuses on commercializing innovative therapeutics and pharmaceutical products. The products include injections for patients who are suffering from leukemias and lymphomas. The EVOMELA injection is used as a conditioning treatment before autologous stem cell transplant for patients with multiple myeloma. The company products include CID-103, CNCT19, EVOMELA, MARQIBO, ZEVALIN, ENMD-2076 and others. The majority of the revenue is generated from the product sales of EVOMELA. The company primarily operates in the United States, Canada, China and other parts of the world.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-29
REV

CASI Pharmaceuticals Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are CASI Pharmaceuticals's (CASI) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) stock?

A

The latest price target for CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) was reported by BTIG on May 18, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 4.00 expecting CASI to rise to within 12 months (a possible 373.37% upside). 3 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI)?

A

The stock price for CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ: CASI) is $0.845 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Q

When is CASI Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CASI) reporting earnings?

A

CASI Pharmaceuticals’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for CASI Pharmaceuticals.

Q

What sector and industry does CASI Pharmaceuticals (CASI) operate in?

A

CASI Pharmaceuticals is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.