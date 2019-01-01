|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.790
|-0.800
|-0.0100
|REV
|445.180M
|473.325M
|28.145M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in DraftKings’s space includes: Codere Online Luxembourg (NASDAQ:CDRO), Full House Resorts (NASDAQ:FLL), Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS), Everi Holdings (NYSE:EVRI) and Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN).
The latest price target for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) was reported by Citigroup on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting DKNG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.65% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is $20.155 last updated Today at 7:00:06 PM.
There are no upcoming dividends for DraftKings.
DraftKings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for DraftKings.
DraftKings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.