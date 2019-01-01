DraftKings Inc is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports (DFS), sports betting, and iGaming opportunities and is also involved in the design & development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook and casino gaming products. It operates in two segments: Business-to-consumer(B2C) and Business-to-Business(B2B), of which the vast majority of its revenue comes from the B2C segment. Geographically, it derives most of its revenue from the United States.