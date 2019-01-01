QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
19.05 - 20.94
Vol / Avg.
48.5M/23.4M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.56 - 74.38
Mkt Cap
8.2B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
19.13
P/E
-
EPS
-1.35
Shares
408.7M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 2 hours ago
Benzinga - 7 hours ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 1 day ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
Benzinga - 5 days ago
load more
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure
DraftKings Inc is a digital sports entertainment and gaming company. The company provides users with daily fantasy sports (DFS), sports betting, and iGaming opportunities and is also involved in the design & development of sports betting and casino gaming platform software for online and retail sportsbook and casino gaming products. It operates in two segments: Business-to-consumer(B2C) and Business-to-Business(B2B), of which the vast majority of its revenue comes from the B2C segment. Geographically, it derives most of its revenue from the United States.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-06
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.790-0.800 -0.0100
REV445.180M473.325M28.145M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

DraftKings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy DraftKings (DKNG) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are DraftKings's (DKNG) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for DraftKings (DKNG) stock?

A

The latest price target for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) was reported by Citigroup on February 23, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 35.00 expecting DKNG to rise to within 12 months (a possible 73.65% upside). 36 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for DraftKings (DKNG)?

A

The stock price for DraftKings (NASDAQ: DKNG) is $20.155 last updated Today at 7:00:06 PM.

Q

Does DraftKings (DKNG) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for DraftKings.

Q

When is DraftKings (NASDAQ:DKNG) reporting earnings?

A

DraftKings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 6, 2022.

Q

Is DraftKings (DKNG) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for DraftKings.

Q

What sector and industry does DraftKings (DKNG) operate in?

A

DraftKings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Hotels, Restaurants & Leisure industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.