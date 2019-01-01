QQQ
Sector: Financials. Industry: Banks
Barclays is a universal bank headquartered in the United Kingdom. It operates via two principal segments; U.K. (38% of profit before tax) and International (62% of PBT). In its U.K. segment, the bank provides current accounts, mortgages, savings and investment management services, credit cards, and business banking services to retail clients and small and medium-size enterprises. The international segment includes a corporate bank offering banking solutions to large corporates, a bulge-bracket global investment bank, and a credit card and payments business. In 2018, Barclays generated roughly 52% of its income from the U.K. and 34% from the United States.

Barclays Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Barclays (BCS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Barclays (NYSE: BCS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Barclays's (BCS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Barclays (BCS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Barclays (NYSE: BCS) was reported by B of A Securities on January 28, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting BCS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Barclays (BCS)?

A

The stock price for Barclays (NYSE: BCS) is $10.48 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 20:59:59 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Barclays (BCS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 17, 2021 to stockholders of record on August 12, 2021.

Q

When is Barclays (NYSE:BCS) reporting earnings?

A

Barclays’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 29, 2022.

Q

Is Barclays (BCS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Barclays.

Q

What sector and industry does Barclays (BCS) operate in?

A

Barclays is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NYSE.