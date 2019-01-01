QQQ
Range
9.33 - 9.57
Vol / Avg.
42.5K/69.7K
Div / Yield
0.29/3.11%
52 Wk
9.34 - 11
Mkt Cap
312.5M
Payout Ratio
76.12
Open
9.37
P/E
23.07
EPS
0
Shares
33.1M
Outstanding
Nuveen California Municipal Value Fund Inc is a diversified closed-end management investment company. Its primary objective is to provide current income exempt from regular federal and California income taxes. The fund's secondary objective is to enhance portfolio value relative to the California municipal bond market by investing in tax-exempt California municipal securities that the Fund's investment adviser and/or the Fund's sub-adviser believes are underrated or undervalued or that represent municipal market sectors that are undervalued.

Nuveen California Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Nuveen California (NCA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Nuveen California (NYSE: NCA) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Nuveen California's (NCA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Nuveen California.

Q

What is the target price for Nuveen California (NCA) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Nuveen California

Q

Current Stock Price for Nuveen California (NCA)?

A

The stock price for Nuveen California (NYSE: NCA) is $9.4386 last updated Today at 6:18:50 PM.

Q

Does Nuveen California (NCA) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.

Q

When is Nuveen California (NYSE:NCA) reporting earnings?

A

Nuveen California does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Nuveen California (NCA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Nuveen California.

Q

What sector and industry does Nuveen California (NCA) operate in?

A

Nuveen California is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.