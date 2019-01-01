|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Nuveen California (NYSE: NCA) through any online brokerage.
There are no as such competitors for Nuveen California.
There is no analysis for Nuveen California
The stock price for Nuveen California (NYSE: NCA) is $9.4386 last updated Today at 6:18:50 PM.
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 1, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 14, 2022.
Nuveen California does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.
There is no upcoming split for Nuveen California.
Nuveen California is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NYSE.