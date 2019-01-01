|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.230
|-0.250
|-0.0200
|REV
|132.490M
|137.951M
|5.461M
|Q3 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.040
|-0.040
|0.0000
|REV
|125.890M
|129.563M
|3.673M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Udemy’s space includes: Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA), Hailiang Education Gr (NASDAQ:HLG), Graham Hldgs (NYSE:GHC), Gaotu Techedu (NYSE:GOTU) and Stride (NYSE:LRN).
The latest price target for Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY) was reported by Needham on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting UDMY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.96% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY) is $13.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Udemy.
Udemy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Udemy.
Udemy is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.