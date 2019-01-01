QQQ
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Diversified Consumer Services
Udemy Inc operates a marketplace platform at the center of a vibrant knowledge network. The platform provides over 44 million learners with access to over 183,000 courses in 75 languages and over 180 countries.

Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.230-0.250 -0.0200
REV132.490M137.951M5.461M
Q3 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-0.040-0.040 0.0000
REV125.890M129.563M3.673M

Udemy Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Udemy (UDMY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Udemy's (UDMY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Udemy (UDMY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY) was reported by Needham on February 10, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 25.00 expecting UDMY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 88.96% upside). 17 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Udemy (UDMY)?

A

The stock price for Udemy (NASDAQ: UDMY) is $13.23 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:04 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Udemy (UDMY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Udemy.

Q

When is Udemy (NASDAQ:UDMY) reporting earnings?

A

Udemy’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 19, 2022.

Q

Is Udemy (UDMY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Udemy.

Q

What sector and industry does Udemy (UDMY) operate in?

A

Udemy is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Diversified Consumer Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.