QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
30.07 - 31.48
Vol / Avg.
68.5K/93.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
29.15 - 48.37
Mkt Cap
435.3M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
30.29
P/E
-
EPS
0.04
Shares
14.4M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Nov 16, 2021, 4:41AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:45PM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 5:44PM
Benzinga - Sep 30, 2021, 9:09AM
Benzinga - Sep 14, 2021, 9:12AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 4:13PM
Benzinga - Jul 16, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Jul 1, 2021, 9:13AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:25PM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 5:23PM
Benzinga - Mar 4, 2021, 4:09PM
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Anika Therapeutics Inc is an orthopedic medicines company. It is committed to improving the lives of patients with degenerative orthopedic diseases and traumatic conditions with clinically meaningful therapies. The company's product profile includes Orthobiologics, Dermal, Surgical and other of which Orthobiologics products generates maximum revenue to the company.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Anika Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Anika Therapeutics's (ANIK) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) stock?

A

The latest price target for Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) was reported by Stephens & Co. on November 16, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 55.00 expecting ANIK to rise to within 12 months (a possible 82.42% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Anika Therapeutics (ANIK)?

A

The stock price for Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ANIK) is $30.15 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Anika Therapeutics.

Q

When is Anika Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ANIK) reporting earnings?

A

Anika Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Anika Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Anika Therapeutics (ANIK) operate in?

A

Anika Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.