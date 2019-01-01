QQQ
Range
10.98 - 11.59
Vol / Avg.
122.1K/159K
Div / Yield
1.39/12.16%
52 Wk
10.93 - 16.03
Mkt Cap
195.2M
Payout Ratio
34.59
Open
11.55
P/E
2.53
EPS
0
Shares
17.7M
Outstanding
There is no Press for this Ticker
Clough Global Equity Fund is a closed-end management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide a high level of total return. The Fund invests in the equity, equity-related securities, and fixed-income securities in both U.S. and non-U.S. markets.

Analyst Ratings

Clough Global Equity Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Clough Global Equity (GLQ) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Clough Global Equity (AMEX: GLQ) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Clough Global Equity's (GLQ) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Clough Global Equity.

Q

What is the target price for Clough Global Equity (GLQ) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Clough Global Equity

Q

Current Stock Price for Clough Global Equity (GLQ)?

A

The stock price for Clough Global Equity (AMEX: GLQ) is $11.02 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 20:56:24 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Clough Global Equity (GLQ) pay a dividend?

A

The next Clough Global Equity (GLQ) dividend date is projected to be 2022-03-17.

Q

When is Clough Global Equity (AMEX:GLQ) reporting earnings?

A

Clough Global Equity does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Clough Global Equity (GLQ) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Clough Global Equity.

Q

What sector and industry does Clough Global Equity (GLQ) operate in?

A

Clough Global Equity is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.