Range
6.84 - 7.31
Vol / Avg.
149.4K/192.2K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
6 - 10.98
Mkt Cap
302.5M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
7.11
P/E
-
EPS
-0.05
Shares
43.9M
Outstanding
Metalla Royalty & Streaming Ltd is engaged to generate leveraged precious metal exposure by acquiring royalties and streams. It's a pure-play gold and silver streaming and royalty company. The group operates in a single segment, the acquisition, and management of precious metal royalties, streams and similar production based interests. It generates revenue from royalty, stream, and similar production-based interests.

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-20
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Metalla Royalty Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Metalla Royalty (MTA) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Metalla Royalty (AMEX: MTA) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Metalla Royalty's (MTA) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Metalla Royalty.

Q

What is the target price for Metalla Royalty (MTA) stock?

A

The latest price target for Metalla Royalty (AMEX: MTA) was reported by Roth Capital on May 11, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 11.40 expecting MTA to rise to within 12 months (a possible 65.58% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Metalla Royalty (MTA)?

A

The stock price for Metalla Royalty (AMEX: MTA) is $6.885 last updated Today at 5:29:57 PM.

Q

Does Metalla Royalty (MTA) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Metalla Royalty.

Q

When is Metalla Royalty (AMEX:MTA) reporting earnings?

A

Metalla Royalty’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 20, 2022.

Q

Is Metalla Royalty (MTA) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Metalla Royalty.

Q

What sector and industry does Metalla Royalty (MTA) operate in?

A

Metalla Royalty is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.