Range
22.25 - 22.46
Vol / Avg.
11K/13.1K
Div / Yield
0.5/2.25%
52 Wk
20.74 - 26.13
Mkt Cap
151.5M
Payout Ratio
20.51
Open
22.27
P/E
10.26
EPS
0.26
Shares
6.8M
Outstanding
Sector: Financials.Industry: Banks
Eagle Bancorp Montana Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides loan and deposit services. It focuses on residential loans, commercial real estate loans, commercial loans, consumer loans, and home equity loan products. The bank also offers deposit accounts which include checking, savings, money market, individual retirement accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-26
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.5800.340 -0.2400
REV12.080M12.045M-35.000K

Analyst Ratings

Eagle Bancorp Montana Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Eagle Bancorp Montana's (EBMT) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) stock?

A

The latest price target for Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) was reported by DA Davidson on April 9, 2020. The analyst firm set a price target for 19.00 expecting EBMT to fall to within 12 months (a possible -14.76% downside). 0 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT)?

A

The stock price for Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ: EBMT) is $22.2902 last updated Today at 7:16:06 PM.

Q

Does Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.02 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 4, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 10, 2022.

Q

When is Eagle Bancorp Montana (NASDAQ:EBMT) reporting earnings?

A

Eagle Bancorp Montana’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 26, 2022.

Q

Is Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Eagle Bancorp Montana.

Q

What sector and industry does Eagle Bancorp Montana (EBMT) operate in?

A

Eagle Bancorp Montana is in the Financials sector and Banks industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.