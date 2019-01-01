QQQ
Sector: Health Care. Industry: Biotechnology
Amicus Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on discovering, developing and delivering medicines for people living with rare metabolic diseases. The company is engaged in developing a pipeline of medicines for rare metabolic diseases, including a rare disease gene therapy portfolio. It has a portfolio of product opportunities, including oral precision medicine for people living with Fabry disease who have amenable genetic variants; clinical-stage, treatment paradigm for Pompe disease, and a rare disease gene therapy portfolio.

Amicus Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) through any online brokerage.

Q

Who are Amicus Therapeutics's (FOLD) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) stock?

A

The latest price target for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) was reported by SVB Leerink on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting FOLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 93.94% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD)?

A

The stock price for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) is $8.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Amicus Therapeutics.

Q

When is Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD) reporting earnings?

A

Amicus Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Amicus Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Amicus Therapeutics (FOLD) operate in?

A

Amicus Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.