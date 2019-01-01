|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-09
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|-0.160
(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24
|REV
|83.280M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Amicus Therapeutics’s space includes: Twist Bioscience (NASDAQ:TWST), Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL), Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX), Cerevel Therapeutics Hldg (NASDAQ:CERE) and Sage Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SAGE).
The latest price target for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) was reported by SVB Leerink on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 16.00 expecting FOLD to rise to within 12 months (a possible 93.94% upside). 10 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FOLD) is $8.25 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Amicus Therapeutics.
Amicus Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Amicus Therapeutics.
Amicus Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.