QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/3.1M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
4.84 - 26.24
Mkt Cap
1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.07
Shares
197.3M
Outstanding
Benzinga - Feb 4, 2022, 4:16PM
Benzinga - Feb 1, 2022, 8:31AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 11:29AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:46AM
Benzinga - Jan 11, 2022, 8:35AM
Benzinga - Dec 17, 2021, 7:13AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:06AM
Benzinga - Nov 15, 2021, 8:04AM
Benzinga - Oct 29, 2021, 9:15AM
Benzinga - Sep 8, 2021, 12:49PM
Benzinga - Aug 12, 2021, 7:34AM
Benzinga - Aug 9, 2021, 12:33PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Equipment & Supplies
Butterfly Network Inc is an innovative digital health company. It is working towards democratizing medical imaging by making it accessible to everyone around the world and contribute to the aspiration of global health equity. The company has developed a groundbreaking single-probe, whole-body point-of-care ultrasound solution leveraging technology.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-12
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Butterfly Network Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Butterfly Network (BFLY) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Butterfly Network's (BFLY) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Butterfly Network (BFLY) stock?

A

The latest price target for Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) was reported by UBS on December 17, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 7.00 expecting BFLY to rise to within 12 months (a possible 35.66% upside). 2 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Butterfly Network (BFLY)?

A

The stock price for Butterfly Network (NYSE: BFLY) is $5.16 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:00 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Butterfly Network (BFLY) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Butterfly Network.

Q

When is Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY) reporting earnings?

A

Butterfly Network’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 12, 2022.

Q

Is Butterfly Network (BFLY) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Butterfly Network.

Q

What sector and industry does Butterfly Network (BFLY) operate in?

A

Butterfly Network is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Equipment & Supplies industry. They are listed on the NYSE.