|Q1 2022
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-04-27
|REV
|Q4 2021
|Est.
|Actual
|Surprise
|EPS
|2.940
|3.160
|0.2200
|REV
|524.570M
|553.065M
|28.495M
|Date
|Analyst Firm
|Analyst Name
|Action
|Rating
|Action Price
|Prior Price
|Target
You can purchase shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Littelfuse’s space includes: Belden (NYSE:BDC), Knowles (NYSE:KN), Airgain (NASDAQ:AIRG), Lightwave Logic (NASDAQ:LWLG) and Bel Fuse (NASDAQ:BELFA).
The latest price target for Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) was reported by Stifel on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 290.00 expecting LFUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.14% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is $249.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
A quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 23, 2022.
Littelfuse’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Littelfuse.
Littelfuse is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.