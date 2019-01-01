QQQ
Sector: Information Technology.Industry: Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components
Littelfuse is a leading provider of circuit protection products (such as fuses and relays) and other passive components, selling billions of units into the transportation, industrial, telecommunications, and consumer electronics end markets. The firm is also increasing its power semiconductor business, where it predominantly serves industrial end markets and is breaking into electric vehicle charging infrastructure.

Littelfuse Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Littelfuse (LFUS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Littelfuse's (LFUS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Littelfuse (LFUS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) was reported by Stifel on December 3, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 290.00 expecting LFUS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 16.14% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Littelfuse (LFUS)?

A

The stock price for Littelfuse (NASDAQ: LFUS) is $249.69 last updated Wed Feb 23 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Littelfuse (LFUS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.53 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on March 10, 2022 to stockholders of record on February 23, 2022.

Q

When is Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS) reporting earnings?

A

Littelfuse’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on April 27, 2022.

Q

Is Littelfuse (LFUS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Littelfuse.

Q

What sector and industry does Littelfuse (LFUS) operate in?

A

Littelfuse is in the Information Technology sector and Electronic Equipment, Instruments & Components industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.