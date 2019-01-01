QQQ
Range
11.19 - 13.65
Vol / Avg.
3.4M/1.9M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.19 - 40.1
Mkt Cap
1.4B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
11.32
P/E
167.54
EPS
0.02
Shares
104.2M
Outstanding
Sector: Industrials.Industry: Electrical Equipment
Shoals Technologies Group Inc is a provider of electrical balance of system or EBOS solutions for solar energy projects, primarily in the United States. EBOS encompasses components that are necessary to carry electric current produced by solar panels to an inverter. The products are sold principally to engineering, procurement and construction firms that build solar energy projects.

Earnings

Analyst Ratings

Shoals Technologies Gr Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Shoals Technologies Gr (SHLS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ: SHLS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Shoals Technologies Gr's (SHLS) competitors?

A

Other companies in Shoals Technologies Gr’s space includes: SES AI (NYSE:SES), ABB (NYSE:ABB), FuelCell Energy (NASDAQ:FCEL), Atkore (NYSE:ATKR) and Vicor (NASDAQ:VICR).

Q

What is the target price for Shoals Technologies Gr (SHLS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ: SHLS) was reported by Truist Securities on January 24, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 20.00 expecting SHLS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 47.49% upside). 14 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Shoals Technologies Gr (SHLS)?

A

The stock price for Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ: SHLS) is $13.56 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Shoals Technologies Gr (SHLS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Shoals Technologies Gr.

Q

When is Shoals Technologies Gr (NASDAQ:SHLS) reporting earnings?

A

Shoals Technologies Gr’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 2, 2022.

Q

Is Shoals Technologies Gr (SHLS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Shoals Technologies Gr.

Q

What sector and industry does Shoals Technologies Gr (SHLS) operate in?

A

Shoals Technologies Gr is in the Industrials sector and Electrical Equipment industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.