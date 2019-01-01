QQQ
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Molecular Partners AG is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The company focuses on the discovery, development and prospective commercialization of a new class of biopharmaceutical products. The firm develops protein therapeutics called DARPin therapeutics for the treatment of serious diseases, including cancer and sight-threatening disorders. The company's product pipeline is organized principally through three areas: Ophthalmology, including the creation of therapies for retinal diseases like wet age-related macular degeneration and diabetic macular edema; the Oncology pipeline comprises DARPin candidates with novel modes of action, including multi-DARPin compounds; and Immuno-oncology for anticancer treatment.

Molecular Partners Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Molecular Partners (MOLN) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Molecular Partners (NASDAQ: MOLN) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Molecular Partners's (MOLN) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Molecular Partners (MOLN) stock?

A

The latest price target for Molecular Partners (NASDAQ: MOLN) was reported by SVB Leerink on January 14, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 42.00 expecting MOLN to rise to within 12 months (a possible 90.05% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Molecular Partners (MOLN)?

A

The stock price for Molecular Partners (NASDAQ: MOLN) is $22.1 last updated Today at 4:37:01 PM.

Q

Does Molecular Partners (MOLN) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Molecular Partners.

Q

When is Molecular Partners (NASDAQ:MOLN) reporting earnings?

A

Molecular Partners’s $FY earnings are confirmed for after-market on March 8, 2022.

Q

Is Molecular Partners (MOLN) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Molecular Partners.

Q

What sector and industry does Molecular Partners (MOLN) operate in?

A

Molecular Partners is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.