Aligos Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, including chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses, and therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's pipeline includes ALG-010133, ALG-000184, ALG-020572 and ALG-055009, among others.