Range
2.35 - 2.5
Vol / Avg.
153.8K/491.5K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.32 - 34.31
Mkt Cap
101.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
2.37
P/E
-
EPS
-0.78
Shares
42.6M
Outstanding
Aligos Therapeutics Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is engaged in developing novel therapeutics to address unmet medical needs in viral and liver diseases, including chronic hepatitis B and coronaviruses, and therapeutics for nonalcoholic steatohepatitis (NASH). The company's pipeline includes ALG-010133, ALG-000184, ALG-020572 and ALG-055009, among others.

Earnings

see more
Analyst Ratings

see more
Aligos Therapeutics Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALGS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Aligos Therapeutics's (ALGS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Aligos Therapeutics.

Q

What is the target price for Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALGS) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 16, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 10.00 expecting ALGS to rise to within 12 months (a possible 318.41% upside). 4 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS)?

A

The stock price for Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ALGS) is $2.39 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Aligos Therapeutics.

Q

When is Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) reporting earnings?

A

Aligos Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 9, 2022.

Q

Is Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Aligos Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Aligos Therapeutics (ALGS) operate in?

A

Aligos Therapeutics is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.