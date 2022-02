Oramed Pharmaceuticals Inc is a pharmaceutical company which is engaged in the research and development of pharmaceutical solutions, including an oral insulin capsule to be used for the treatment of individuals with diabetes, and the use of orally ingestible capsules or pills for delivery of other polypeptides. The ORMD-0801 is a proprietary product which is an orally ingestible insulin capsule for the treatment of diabetes. Its other product includes Oral Glucagon-like peptide-1 which is an incretin hormone, a type of gastrointestinal hormone that stimulates the secretion of insulin from the pancreas.