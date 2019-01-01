QQQ
Range
- - -
Vol / Avg.
-/6.8M
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
2.36 - 11.44
Mkt Cap
802.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
-
P/E
-
EPS
-0.4
Shares
307.6M
Outstanding
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Biotechnology
Sorrento Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune/inflammation diseases. The antibody technologies target various locations: extracellular, intracellular, and membrane-bound antigens. The product portfolio consists of BioSimilar/BioBetter antibodies, CAR-T programs for treatment of solid tumors, adoptive cellular therapies, immuno-oncology mAbs, and antibody drug conjugates.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-03-08
REV

Analyst Ratings

DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Sorrento Therapeutics Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Sorrento Therapeutics's (SRNE) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) stock?

A

The latest price target for Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting SRNE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 896.17% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE)?

A

The stock price for Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) is $2.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Q

When is Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) reporting earnings?

A

Sorrento Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Q

What sector and industry does Sorrento Therapeutics (SRNE) operate in?

A

Sorrento Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.