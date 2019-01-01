Sorrento Therapeutics Inc is a biotechnology company focused on the development of novel immunotherapies for oncology and autoimmune/inflammation diseases. The antibody technologies target various locations: extracellular, intracellular, and membrane-bound antigens. The product portfolio consists of BioSimilar/BioBetter antibodies, CAR-T programs for treatment of solid tumors, adoptive cellular therapies, immuno-oncology mAbs, and antibody drug conjugates.