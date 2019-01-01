|Q1 2022
You can purchase shares of Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) through any online brokerage.
Other companies in Sorrento Therapeutics’s space includes: Kezar Life Sciences (NASDAQ:KZR), Avidity Biosciences (NASDAQ:RNA), Burning Rock Biotech (NASDAQ:BNR), Centessa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CNTA) and Syndax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SNDX).
The latest price target for Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) was reported by HC Wainwright & Co. on August 9, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 26.00 expecting SRNE to rise to within 12 months (a possible 896.17% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.
The stock price for Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SRNE) is $2.61 last updated Thu Feb 24 2022 21:00:03 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).
There are no upcoming dividends for Sorrento Therapeutics.
Sorrento Therapeutics’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.
There is no upcoming split for Sorrento Therapeutics.
Sorrento Therapeutics is in the Health Care sector and Biotechnology industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.