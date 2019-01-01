QQQ
(:DC)
Range
Vol / Avg.
Div / Yield
52 Wk
5.02 - 8.47
Mkt Cap
488.9M
Payout Ratio
-
Open / Close
- / -
P/E
85.09
Shares / Outstanding
- / 70.9M
50d Avg. Price
6.9

Dakota Gold (AMEX:DC), Quotes and News Summary

Dakota Gold Corp is a gold exploration and development company with a specific focus on revitalizing the Homestake District in Lead, South Dakota. Dakota Gold has high-caliber gold mineral properties covering over 40 thousand acres surrounding the historic Homestake Mine.
Read More

Dakota Gold Questions & Answers

Q
How do I buy Dakota Gold (DC) stock?
A

You can purchase shares of Dakota Gold (AMEX: DC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q
Who are Dakota Gold's (DC) competitors?
A

There are no as such competitors for Dakota Gold.

Q
What is the target price for Dakota Gold (DC) stock?
A

There is no analysis for Dakota Gold

Q
Current Stock Price for Dakota Gold (DC)?
A

The stock price for Dakota Gold (AMEX: DC) is $6.9 last updated Tue Apr 05 2022 19:59:31 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q
Does Dakota Gold (DC) pay a dividend?
A

There are no upcoming dividends for Dakota Gold.

Q
When is Dakota Gold (AMEX:DC) reporting earnings?
A

Dakota Gold does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q
Is Dakota Gold (DC) going to split?
A

There is no upcoming split for Dakota Gold.

Q
What sector and industry does Dakota Gold (DC) operate in?
A

Dakota Gold is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.