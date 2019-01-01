QQQ
Range
10.58 - 10.75
Vol / Avg.
27.8K/42.3K
Div / Yield
1.09/10.10%
52 Wk
10.65 - 13.57
Mkt Cap
157.6M
Payout Ratio
70.98
Open
10.62
P/E
7.03
Shares
14.7M
Outstanding
Neuberger Berman High Yield Strategies Fund is closed-end management investment company. It manages equity, fixed income, private equity and hedge fund strategies on behalf of institutions, advisors and individual investors worldwide.

Neuberger Berman Questions & Answers

Q

How do I buy Neuberger Berman (NHS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Neuberger Berman (AMEX: NHS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Neuberger Berman's (NHS) competitors?

A

There are no as such competitors for Neuberger Berman.

Q

What is the target price for Neuberger Berman (NHS) stock?

A

There is no analysis for Neuberger Berman

Q

Current Stock Price for Neuberger Berman (NHS)?

A

The stock price for Neuberger Berman (AMEX: NHS) is $10.75 last updated Today at 6:51:19 PM.

Q

Does Neuberger Berman (NHS) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.09 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on January 31, 2022 to stockholders of record on January 14, 2022.

Q

When is Neuberger Berman (AMEX:NHS) reporting earnings?

A

Neuberger Berman does not have any upcoming earnings scheduled.

Q

Is Neuberger Berman (NHS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Neuberger Berman.

Q

What sector and industry does Neuberger Berman (NHS) operate in?

A

Neuberger Berman is in the sector and industry. They are listed on the AMEX.