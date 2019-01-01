QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
1.77 - 1.86
Vol / Avg.
571K/1.1M
Div / Yield
0.01/0.35%
52 Wk
1.75 - 4.09
Mkt Cap
2.5B
Payout Ratio
62.04
Open
1.82
P/E
5.85
EPS
14.5
Shares
1.4B
Outstanding
Benzinga - Sep 29, 2021, 6:29AM
Sector: Utilities.Industry: Electric Utilities
Enel Chile SA is an electricity utility company, which through its subsidiaries and affiliates is engaged in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity businesses in Chile. It operates through two segments including Generation Business and Distribution Business. The Generation Business Segment is comprised of a group of electricity companies that own electricity generating plants, whose energy is transmitted and distributed to end customers. The Distribution Reportable Segment is comprised of a group of electricity companies operating under a public utility concession.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-04
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-02-28
REV

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

Enel Chile Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Enel Chile (ENIC) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Enel Chile's (ENIC) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Enel Chile (ENIC) stock?

A

The latest price target for Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) was reported by Goldman Sachs on September 29, 2021. The analyst firm set a price target for 3.74 expecting ENIC to rise to within 12 months (a possible 110.11% upside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Enel Chile (ENIC)?

A

The stock price for Enel Chile (NYSE: ENIC) is $1.78 last updated Today at 8:59:59 PM.

Q

Does Enel Chile (ENIC) pay a dividend?

A

A quarterly cash dividend of $0.11 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on Invalid DateTime to stockholders of record on May 19, 2020.

Q

When is Enel Chile (NYSE:ENIC) reporting earnings?

A

Enel Chile’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 4, 2022.

Q

Is Enel Chile (ENIC) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Enel Chile.

Q

What sector and industry does Enel Chile (ENIC) operate in?

A

Enel Chile is in the Utilities sector and Electric Utilities industry. They are listed on the NYSE.