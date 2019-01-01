QQQ
Range
13.11 - 15.18
Vol / Avg.
164.4K/148.6K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
11.87 - 47.85
Mkt Cap
255.1M
Payout Ratio
-
Open
13.31
P/E
-
EPS
-7.2
Shares
17M
Outstanding
Sector: Consumer Discretionary.Industry: Auto Components
Cooper-Standard Holdings Inc is a supplier of rubber and resin products for the automotive industry. The company produces rubber and plastic sealings, fuel and brake lines, fluid transfer hoses, and anti-vibration systems used by original equipment manufacturers and replacement markets for passenger vehicles and light trucks. The largest customers include Ford, GM, FCA, Peugeot Citroen, and Volkswagen. Cooper Standard generates the majority of its revenue with its sealing systems products such as Fortrex, dynamic and static seals, stainless steel trims, flush glass systems, and variable extrusions.

Earnings

Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS-2.700-2.940 -0.2400
REV594.750M601.349M6.599M

Analyst Ratings

Cooper-Standard Holdings Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are Cooper-Standard Holdings's (CPS) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS) stock?

A

The latest price target for Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) was reported by Benchmark on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 0.00 expecting CPS to fall to within 12 months (a possible -100.00% downside). 1 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS)?

A

The stock price for Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE: CPS) is $15.01 last updated Today at 3:51:29 PM.

Q

Does Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for Cooper-Standard Holdings.

Q

When is Cooper-Standard Holdings (NYSE:CPS) reporting earnings?

A

Cooper-Standard Holdings’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for Cooper-Standard Holdings.

Q

What sector and industry does Cooper-Standard Holdings (CPS) operate in?

A

Cooper-Standard Holdings is in the Consumer Discretionary sector and Auto Components industry. They are listed on the NYSE.