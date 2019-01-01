QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Contribute
Personal Finance
Crypto
Cannabis
TV
YouTube
Video
Podcasts
Trading School
My Stocks
Tools
Premium
QQQ
%
DIA
%
SPY
%
TLT
%
GLD
%
BTC/USD
%
Range
15.61 - 16.77
Vol / Avg.
1.7M/906.7K
Div / Yield
-
52 Wk
16.55 - 38.94
Mkt Cap
2.1B
Payout Ratio
-
Open
16.77
P/E
22.97
EPS
0.4
Shares
132.2M
Outstanding
Benzinga - 4 days ago
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 2:20PM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 7:59AM
Benzinga - Dec 3, 2021, 5:02AM
Benzinga - Nov 24, 2021, 4:01PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 1:05PM
Benzinga - Nov 5, 2021, 6:23AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 9:26AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:53AM
Benzinga - Nov 4, 2021, 6:53AM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 12:19PM
Benzinga - Sep 27, 2021, 6:04AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 3:56PM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:37AM
Benzinga - Aug 5, 2021, 6:36AM
Benzinga - Jul 19, 2021, 8:49AM
Benzinga - Jul 14, 2021, 5:56AM
Benzinga - Jun 28, 2021, 9:08AM
Benzinga - May 6, 2021, 2:59PM
load more
Sector: Health Care.Industry: Health Care Providers & Services
AdaptHealth Corp is a provider of home healthcare equipment and related services. Its products portfolio includes Mobility Products, Sleep Therapy and Sleep Therapy Supplies, Respiratory Therapy, Non-invasive Ventilation, Nutrition Supplies, Bed Lifts, Seat Lift Chairs, Home Modifications, Power Mobility, and Bath Aids.

Earnings

see more
Q1 2022Est.ActualSurprise
EPS
(EXPECTED)2022-05-05
REV
Q4 2021Est.ActualSurprise
EPS0.340

(EXPECTED) 2022-02-24

REV689.870M

Analyst Ratings

see more
DateAnalyst FirmAnalyst NameActionRatingAction Price Prior Price Target

AdaptHealth Questions & Anwsers

Q

How do I buy AdaptHealth (AHCO) stock?

A

You can purchase shares of AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) through any online brokerage.

View our list of the best stock brokerages.

Q

Who are AdaptHealth's (AHCO) competitors?

Q

What is the target price for AdaptHealth (AHCO) stock?

A

The latest price target for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) was reported by SVB Leerink on February 18, 2022. The analyst firm set a price target for 32.00 expecting AHCO to rise to within 12 months (a possible 103.43% upside). 6 analyst firms have reported ratings in the last year.

Q

Current Stock Price for AdaptHealth (AHCO)?

A

The stock price for AdaptHealth (NASDAQ: AHCO) is $15.73 last updated Tue Feb 22 2022 21:00:02 GMT+0000 (Coordinated Universal Time).

Q

Does AdaptHealth (AHCO) pay a dividend?

A

There are no upcoming dividends for AdaptHealth.

Q

When is AdaptHealth (NASDAQ:AHCO) reporting earnings?

A

AdaptHealth’s $Q1 earnings are confirmed for after-market on May 5, 2022.

Q

Is AdaptHealth (AHCO) going to split?

A

There is no upcoming split for AdaptHealth.

Q

What sector and industry does AdaptHealth (AHCO) operate in?

A

AdaptHealth is in the Health Care sector and Health Care Providers & Services industry. They are listed on the NASDAQ.